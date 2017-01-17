Annual Hug-A-Thon taking place at six locations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s that time of year to open your arms wide and bring it in the annual Hug-A-Thon and this year it’s benefiting a great cause.

Tim Harris’ annual Hug-A-Thon will be helping out the Special Olympics New Mexico (SONM), an organization that celebrates the human spirit through effort and accomplishment.

SONM Athlete, Tim Harris, and SONM Communications Manager, Erin Gallegos, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to discuss the event.

SONM lost close to $200,000 of its state funding and Harris decided he wanted to do something to help.

Harris joined forces with The Range Cafe to host the Hug-A-Thon at all four of there locations, along with the Standard Diner and the Freight House.

This event will take place Friday, January 20 through Sunday, January 22 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, contact Erin Gallegos.