Albuquerque students get hands-on training in mock emergencies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Paramedic and Emergency Medical Technician students got some hands on experience Tuesday dealing with a disaster.

The students from Central New Mexico Community College, Albuquerque Public Schools and the Albuquerque Fire Department Academy teamed up to participate in two mock emergencies.

One was designated to look like a plane crash, the other, an explosion.

It was a way for students to practice responding to incidents with multiple casualties.

Organizers say the students aren’t the only ones who benefit. It’s also a good experience for seasoned first responders.

“It is also a great annual refresher course for people to keep their skills fresh,” said Melissa Romero, AFD.

Cosmetology students also lent a helping hand, giving patients fake cuts, bruises and burns.

