Albuquerque shelter hopes to raise money for dog’s surgery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department is hoping the community can come together to help a sweet shelter dog.

Sarabi, a Saint Bernard mix, was picked up as a stray. She was adopted earlier this month, but brought back to the shelter two days later after being hit by a car.

Her new owners said they couldn’t afford to pay for her vet care.

Sarabi needs surgery on her leg, but the shelter vets aren’t qualified for special surgery and have set up a fundraiser to help Sarabi get the proper care at the VCA Animal Hospital.

The doctor there has agreed to do the surgery for $2,500 and so far, they have raised half of that.

If you would like to help Sarabi, click here.

