Albuquerque residents concerned about sick coyote roaming neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque residents are trying to figure out how to handle a sick coyote that has moved into their neighborhood.

“We’ve been listening to neighbors giving sights of it for the last couple of months now,” said neighbor Jeffrey Paul.

Residents say a coyote has moved into their Jerry Cline Park neighborhood near Constitution and Louisiana.

“It just doesn’t look that healthy,” said Paul.

“We’re surprised it’s still alive,” said neighbor Bill Valentine.

Neighbors said they’ve spotted the sickly coyote on their streets, sidewalks and yards.

“He’s been sleeping on my porch a couple of times, you know, so when I open up the door to let a cat out, we both kind of jump,” said neighbor Terri Shipkowski.

Since the very first sighting, neighbors have flooded the city with calls.

“This isn’t the only neighborhood where we’re dealing with coyotes, this is just the one neighborhood where we’re dealing with a sick coyote,” said Nicholas Pederson, Acting Manager for the City of Albuquerque’s Urban Biology Division.

The city said the coyote has a severe case of mange.

“Mange can be spread to other animals, especially other K9’s,” said Pederson.

Because neighbors feel sorry for it, the city said some people are feeding it. Pederson said that can put people and pets in more danger.

“Feeding coyotes, it’s been shown, is really the main cause behind a lot of attacks or bites,” said Pederson.

The city said it has been out to the neighborhood several times trying to catch the wild animal, but hasn’t had any luck yet.

“We aren’t able to use a lot of the same tools that you might in a more rural setting,” said Pederson.

Neighbors said they just hope the coyote is captured soon for its sake and theirs.

“There’s a lot of people concerned about it,” said Paul.

The city said they’ve received no reports of any animals getting mange from the coyote.

They’re asking neighbors to not approach it, but continue calling 311 if they spot it.

The city also said it doesn’t usually try and capture healthy coyotes spotted in neighborhoods. However, they do go in if one becomes aggressive towards people or is sick.