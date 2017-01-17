Albuquerque police release new details in officer-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, the Albuquerque Police Department released images of the gun they say led to a recent deadly police shooting.

Police shot and killed 38-year-old Gilbert Zambronio-Lovato earlier this month. Police had been looking for him in connection to a string of armed robberies across the city.

They say they followed him to a Village Inn where he used a note to rob the restaurant.

Police pulled him over, and that’s when they say he pointed a gun at officers and his getaway driver. Three officers opened fire, killing him.

APD says the gun turned out to be a BB gun.

APD has asked KRQE News 13 not to release their names, saying they are undercover.

Audrey Hapke-Guzman, 35, was arrested for being Zambronio-Lovato’s accomplice during the robberies.

1/2 UPDATE OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING CARLISLE/COMANCHE (Jan 7th): Real or Fake? Offender used this to threaten officers & hostage (A BB gun) pic.twitter.com/Ro8oqXss2C — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) January 17, 2017

1/1 UPDATE OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING CARLISLE/COMANCHE (Jan 7th): Offender used this note to rob the Village Inn before confronting officers pic.twitter.com/2k4p9ymG3J — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) January 17, 2017