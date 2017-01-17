Albuquerque police release new details in officer-involved shooting

By Published: Updated:
Gilbert Zambronio-Lovato
Gilbert Zambronio-Lovato

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, the Albuquerque Police Department released images of the gun they say led to a recent deadly police shooting.

Police shot and killed 38-year-old Gilbert Zambronio-Lovato earlier this month. Police had been looking for him in connection to a string of armed robberies across the city.

They say they followed him to a Village Inn where he used a note to rob the restaurant.

Police pulled him over, and that’s when they say he pointed a gun at officers and his getaway driver. Three officers opened fire, killing him.

APD says the gun turned out to be a BB gun.

APD has asked KRQE News 13 not to release their names, saying they are undercover.

Audrey Hapke-Guzman, 35, was arrested for being Zambronio-Lovato’s accomplice during the robberies.

.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s