2017 New Mexico Legislative Session begins

Live Stream Courtesy of New Mexico PBS

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2017 legislative session has begun in Santa Fe. The clock starts now and runs for the next 60 days for lawmakers with the big item on the agenda – fixing the budget mess.

Sixty days means lawmakers can touch on a wide range of issues. But with the Democrats back in control of the Roundhouse and the governor’s veto pen it’s clear the priority is finding a compromise to solve the budget crisis.

The governor will soon give her seventh State of the state address outlining her agenda for the session.

Since last year, the control of the House has shifted. Now Democrats hold the majority in both chambers which means leadership changes.

Both sides agree with the governor that getting the current budget year problems solved has to be done before anything else. But each party has a different idea of how to do that. The Republicans don’t want tax hikes and the Democrats are against deep cuts.

Monday, the governor said she wants to see tougher penalties for criminals and reinstating the death penalty.

Both sides want to improve New Mexico’s economy but have vastly different visions of doing that.

Democrats are looking toward legalizing and taxing marijuana and raising the minimum wage.

Other hot topics include education with the governor pushing again to hold back third-grade students who can’t read well.

