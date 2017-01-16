Urgent call issued for blood donations

By Published:
stockimg generic; doctor hallway clinical facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Recent severe winter storms across the country have put additional pressure on the nation’s blood supply, which is already trying to recover from low donor turnout over the holidays. That’s why United Blood Services has issued an urgent call for blood donations.

The organization says its supplies are critically low and blood centers are struggling to collect what they need.

“Because of the weather people haven’t been able to donate. We’ve had to cancel drives and this is happening nationally, not just happening here in Albuquerque or New Mexico,” said Michelle Moore Wright, Recruitment Representative.

All blood types are welcome, with type O-negative most urgently needed.

For information about where to donate, click here.

