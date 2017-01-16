Today in History: January 16

Today in History

Today is Monday, Jan. 16, the 16th day of 2017. There are 349 days left in the year. This is the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 16, 1942, actress Carole Lombard, 33, her mother, Elizabeth, and 20 other people were killed when their plane crashed near Las Vegas, Nevada, while en route to California from a war-bond promotion tour.

On this date:

In 27 B.C., Caesar Augustus was declared the first Emperor of the Roman Empire by the Senate.

In 1547, Ivan IV of Russia (popularly known as “Ivan the Terrible”) was crowned Czar.

In 1865, Union Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman decreed that 400,000 acres of land in the South would be divided into 40-acre lots and given to former slaves. (The order, later revoked by President Andrew Johnson, is believed to have inspired the expression, “Forty acres and a mule.”)

In 1920, Prohibition began in the United States as the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution took effect, one year to the day after its ratification. (It was later repealed by the 21st Amendment.)

In 1935, fugitive gangster Fred Barker and his mother, Kate “Ma” Barker, were killed in a shootout with the FBI at Lake Weir, Florida.

In 1957, three B-52’s took off from Castle Air Force Base in California on the first non-stop, round-the-world flight by jet planes, which lasted 45 hours and 19 minutes. Classical music conductor Arturo Toscanini died in New York at age 89.

In 1967, Alan S. Boyd was sworn in as the first U.S. secretary of transportation.

In 1978, NASA named 35 candidates to fly on the space shuttle, including Sally K. Ride, who became America’s first woman in space, and Guion S. Bluford Jr., who became America’s first black astronaut in space.

In 1987, Hu Yaobang resigned as head of China’s Communist Party, declaring he’d made mistakes in dealing with student turmoil and intellectual challenges to the system. Broadway columnist Earl Wilson died in Yonkers, New York, at age 79.

In 1991, the White House announced the start of Operation Desert Storm to drive Iraqi forces out of Kuwait. (Allied forces prevailed on Feb. 28, 1991.)

In 1992, officials of the government of El Salvador and rebel leaders signed a pact in Mexico City ending 12 years of civil war that had left at least 75,000 people dead.

In 1997, entertainer Bill Cosby’s only son, Ennis, was shot to death in Los Angeles during an apparent roadside robbery attempt. (Mikhail Markhasev was later convicted of Ennis Cosby’s killing, and sentenced to life in prison.) Two bomb blasts an hour apart rocked a building in Sandy Springs, Georgia, containing an abortion clinic (serial bomber Eric Rudolph later admitted responsibility).

Ten years ago: Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., launched his successful bid for the White House. Jury selection began in the CIA leak trial of former White House aide I. Lewis “Scooter” Libby. (Libby was later convicted of perjury, obstruction and lying to the FBI; President George W. Bush ended up commuting Libby’s 30-month prison term.) Two car bombs exploded outside Al-Mustansiriya University in Baghdad, killing at least 70 people. Pookie Hudson, lead singer for the Spaniels doo-wop group, died in Capitol Heights, Maryland, at age 72. Actor Ron Carey (TV: “Barney Miller”) died in Los Angeles at age 71.

Five years ago: Republican presidential front-runner Mitt Romney fended off attacks from rivals during a debate in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; hours before the debate, former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman withdrew from the race and announced his support for Romney despite their differences. Jimmy Castor, funk and soul saxophonist, singer and songwriter whose tune, “It’s Just Begun,” morphed into an anthem for generations of musical acts, died in Las Vegas at age 71.

One year ago: The U.N. nuclear agency certified that Iran had met all of its commitments under a landmark deal, prompting the West to lift economic sanctions that had been in place for years. Taiwan elected Tsai Ing-wen as its first female president, handing her pro-independence party its first majority in the national legislature. Former NFL coach Ted Marchibroda, 84, died in Weems, Virginia.

Today in History: January 16 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Beer barrels are destroyed by prohibition agents at a dump in New York City, June 18, 1931. (AP Photo) A hunger march of several hundred persons on the St. Louis City Hall on Jan. 16, 1930, as a demonstration against unemployment resulted in the arrest of eight men and two women after a delegation of 40 had been ejected from the board of Aldermen chamber by policemen and driven from the halls by the use of tear gas bomb. (AP Photo) The space shuttle Columbia lifts off from Cape Canaveral, Fla. Thursday Jan. 16, 2003 on a research mission. (AP Photo/Peter Cosagrove) A stone Sphinx head in the likeness of Pharaoh Nechtanebis which was unearthed in Luxor, Egypt around March 16, 1949. It is one of many which lined a broad avenue connecting the Temples of the God of Amon in the Pharaonic City of Thebes. Muhammed Zakaria Goneim, chief inspector of antiquities for Upper Egypt, unseen, is responsible for this discovery. The beginnings of the avenue, bordered by ram-headed Sphinxes, was uncovered some time ago in front of the temple of Karnak. Goneim undertook to find the lost section of the avenue, which has remained hidden by a pavement for 1750 years. His workers began to dig on Jan. 16, 1949, on the second day, beneath the pavement laid when the Romans ruled Egypt, he found a headless Sphinx. On a stone pedestal beneath its body he found an inscription which he has roughly translated to read: l, King Nechtanebis, made this road for the god Amon in order that he might make good navigation from the temple of Luxor. Never before was such a beautiful road made. Up to the present time, Goneims excavations have brought four Sphinxes to light, two headless, two with heads carved to the likeness of King Nechtanebis, who reigned at Sebennytos, on the Damietta branch of the Nile in Lower Egypt, about 400 years B.C. (AP Photo) Dallas quarterback Roger Staubach, who was named the most valuable player in the Super Bowl, Jan 16, 1972 in New Orleans, scrambles for a good gain against the Miami Dolphins. Staubach lead the Cowboys to 24-3 win. (AP Photo) Michael Jackson receives an award at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Jan. 16, 1984. (AP Photo/Nick Ut) U.S. President George H. Bush addresses the nation from the Oval Office, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 1991 in Washington, after U.S. forces began military action against Iraq. The action has been code named Operation Desert Storm. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)