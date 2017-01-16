Silver Alert cancelled for 52-year-old Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have cancelled the Silver Alert issued for a 52-year-old Albuquerque man Monday evening.

The Albuquerque Police Department says 52-year-old Bill Blument has been located.

Blument was last seen walking away from his home on the 200 block of Valencia Drive SE around 2:00 p.m.

Police say Blument was last seen wearing a black wrestling helmet, blue jeans, a white t-shirt and cowboy boots.

The Silver Alert was issued about 6:30 p.m. Monday and was cancelled shortly after.

 

