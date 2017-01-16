NMNSH gears up for Einstein Gala

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not only the most important fundraising event, but it’s also the biggest science party of the year that supports the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History’s (NMNSH) Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) programs.

The 20th annual Einstein Gala, a prestigious black tie event, will have guests surrounded with some of the most brilliant minds in science and history. The event has been said to “knock your socks off” with thrilling entertainment and science experiments.

NMNSH’s Director of PR and Marketing, Jennifer Hayden, and Special Events Manager, Claudia Madrid, stopped by KRQE to discuss the upcoming event in detail.

The Einstein Gala will provide an evening off with an amazing silent auction filled with the most unique items in Albuquerque, a delicious dinner and it will honor a prominent person or organization that has made a huge impact on nuclear issues.

The gala will take place at the Sheraton Albuquerque Uptown Hotel on Saturday, March 18 at 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m, but the party doesn’t stop there, the museum will also host its annual Sunday Morning at the Museum breakfast the next morning.

For more information, visit their website.