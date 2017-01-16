New Mexico high school students set all-time high graduation rate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hats off to the class of 2016 for setting an all-time high graduation rate in New Mexico.

Gov. Martinez announced Monday that more students are graduating high school in the state than ever before.

The graduation rate for 2016 was 71 percent, up 8 percent since 2011.

Graduation rates also increased for New Mexico’s Hispanic, African-American, low-income and developmentally disabled students.

“I think it’s amazing that we have finally seen the proof of the reforms we have implemented are showing that these work. They just needed the time to be implemented and to show the grad rates are going to go up and that we have also raised the bar,” said Gov. Martinez.

Graduation rates increased in 48 of the state’s 89 school districts.

To view all graduation rates by district and school, click here.