New Mexicans commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, locals are coming together to commemorate the legendary civil rights leader. Organizers say it’s important to remember that decades after Doctor King’s death his work is still not done.

The 21st annual MLK commemorative breakfast, sponsored by Grant AME Church was held at the Pyramid Marriott Monday morning.

It was a chance to help spur on the next generation of black leaders with scholarships awarded to local high schoolers. One recipient said she owes a huge thanks to Doctor King.

The event also included a performance by a local chorus.

The city of Albuquerque also honored Doctor King’s legacy Monday. Volunteers from various organizations came together to help the Senior Affairs Department hold a food pantry shopping day at the Manzano Mesa Multi-Generational Center.

Seniors in the community could pick up donated food and learn about nutrition from a registered dietitian.

Organizers say seniors are at high risk for being undernourished and malnutrition and it’s an even bigger challenge when they’re also trying to care for others.

The event was part of a national Day of Service, treating Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday as “a day on, not a day off”.