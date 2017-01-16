Monday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Lawmakers prepare for upcoming legislative session

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. Lawmakers will convene at the Roundhouse for the start of this year’s legislative session. There are a slate of issues expected to be discussed over the next two months. One of the biggest is the state’s $69 million budget shortfall. Among the proposals from lawmakers to deal with it is a tax on online sales and a food tax. The governor says she doesn’t want to raise taxes instead calling for sweeping funds from idle public accounts and shrinking overall pay to state employees and teachers.

Full Story: Budget crisis steers legislative agenda in New Mexico

2. Patchy fog is reducing visibility across central and eastern New Mexico this morning be sure to reduce your speed and use your low beams if you encounter an area of lower visibility. Spot showers will linger over northern New Mexico through most of the day.

Full Story: Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

3. Parts of the state are waking up to fresh snow Monday morning after a weekend storm passed through. Some areas even saw quarter-sized hail. The metro picked up more than a half-inch of rain Sunday breaking a 122-year-old record.

4. People living in northwest Albuquerque will likely have to pick up their mail directly from the post office again this week after the second mailbox break-in in their neighborhood in a year. Cluster mail boxes were broken into on two streets Bray and Alamogordo and Western Breeze and Alamogordo. One neighbor wrote a message to the crook saying, “Please stop breaking into our mailbox”.

Full Story: Mail thieves strike twice in one Northwest Albuquerque neighborhood

5. Celebrations take place Monday in New Mexico to honor the legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. In Albuquerque, Grant Chapel AME Church will celebrate the 21st Commemorative Breakfast for Doctor King and New Mexico’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference holds its seventh luncheon in Rio Rancho.

Full Story: Events scheduled to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Morning’s Top Stories