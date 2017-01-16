A trough will linger over eastern New Mexico on Tuesday spreading more scattered to numerous showers across the southeast and into the Sacramento mountains. Meanwhile here in the Albuquerque area we will see plenty of clouds and temperatures in the high 40s. New Mexico will be between weather systems on Wednesday and Thursday with sunshine and temperatures approaching 50 degrees. Then two more storms heading our way for the weekend. The first one should head in on Friday with the second quickly following on Saturday.

Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast View as list View as gallery Open Gallery