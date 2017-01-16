Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: Patchy fog is reducing visibility across central and eastern NM this morning – be sure to reduce your speed and use your low beams if you encounter an area of lower visibility. Spot showers will linger over northern NM through most of the day… but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out elsewhere. It’ll be a good idea to keep the umbrella on standby through tonight. Afternoon temperatures will be warmer than what we had to finish the weekend – expect widespread 30s, 40s and 50s stretched from stateline to stateline.

TUESDAY: A storm system passing south of NM will likely trigger a few spotty to scattered showers over southern NM. Expect increasing cloud cover across the southern 2/3rds of the state. Temperatures will continue to trend upwards with upper 40s to low 50s spread out across the Rio Grande Valley.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly quiet and mild with sunshine overhead and afternoon temperatures climbing above seasonal averages (low 50s expected within the ABQ-metro).