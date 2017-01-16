Kristen’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

MONDAY: Spot showers will linger over northern NM through most of the day… but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out elsewhere. It’ll be a good idea to keep the umbrella on standby through tonight. Afternoon temperatures will be warmer than what we had to finish the weekend – expect widespread 30s, 40s and 50s stretched from stateline to stateline.

TUESDAY: A storm system passing south of NM will likely trigger a few spotty to scattered showers over southern NM. Expect increasing cloud cover across the southern 2/3rds of the state. Temperatures will continue to trend upwards with upper 40s to low 50s spread out across the Rio Grande Valley.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly quiet and mild with sunshine overhead and afternoon temperatures climbing above seasonal averages (low 50s expected within the ABQ-metro).