In the kitchen with Street Food Sensations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a local food truck that aims to produce high quality, gourmet street food that is affordable to all patrons.

Street Food Sensations is a mobile kitchen bringing the southwestern flare of cuisine to the streets of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, East Mountains, Rio Rancho and Santa Fe.

Lorenzo Garcia, Owner of Street Food Sensations, joined KRQE This Morning in the kitchen for a delicious treat.

This past year, the food truck partnered with several local breweries and businesses for catering events. Sensations regularly caters private events such as birthday celebrations, graduations, weddings, and those clients looking for a unique intriguing experience.

