Helping Hands: KRQE Cares ‘Shoes For Kids’ Campaign

Sally Ruscitti Manager at the Assistance League of Albuquerque and Mark Blea, District Manager from Payless Shoe Source joined New Mexico Living to talk about how you can help local kids who need a new pair of shoes through our KRQE Cares Shoes For Kids campaign. You can donate a pair of shoes at any Payless Shoe Source or at the KRQE Studios and we will be hosting a phone bank on Thursday, January 19, from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. where you can make donations. The shoe distributions happen throughout the year and any monetary or shoe donation is appreciated.

