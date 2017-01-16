Gallup family’s car burglarized while in Albuquerque for son’s surgery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hermincia Samm is a Gallup mom with her hands full.

“It’s okay,” she said to her baby girl while rocking her, outside UNM Children’s Hospital.

Samm, her husband, and their two young children are in Albuquerque visiting for their son’s surgery. But as they woke up Monday morning at the Sheraton Uptown Hotel, they found their car window smashed.

“My husband came over and walked from the parking lot, and told me that our car was broken into,” said Samm.

She said she couldn’t believe something like this happened.

“It’s just too much,” she said. She didn’t even know the extent of the damage, or what was taken.

“I couldn’t stay long because I had to make it to the hospital in time,” she said.

The thieves got away with a handful.

“They took my purse, a lot of electronics,” said Samm.

They even took her hand gun, which she has a permit to carry, and both her’s and her husband’s social security cards. Her husband was left to deal with the mess.

“It’s just devastating,” said Samm.

Her husband wasn’t even able to be by their son’s side, a brave little boy, put under anesthesia to get tubes put into his ears.

“Now I have to go get all our paperwork back together, try to recover what we have,” she said.

They used to live in Albuquerque, her son was born here, and she said she never expected anything like this to happen.

“It makes me scared and also not want to be here,” said Samm.

Samm said it’s made her loose faith in the city she loves, but she has a word of advice, “don’t underestimate your area.”

Samm said they’re out about $2,000 between what was stolen, and the damage done to their car. She said since they used to live here and never had any issues, she left her valuables in the car.

A manager at the Sheraton Albuquerque Uptown said they don’t have security cameras in the parking lot, and they also have signs that say they aren’t responsible for stolen items.