For Your Information: Reverse Mortgage With Frost Mortgage

Greg Frost from Frost Mortgage joined New Mexico Living to talk about reverse mortgages.

Reverse mortgages are available to those 62 and older and can be a way to borrow against the equity in your home without having an additional monthly payment. The population is aging, the Baby Boomers, and now they are looking for a way to eliminate a mortgage payment without giving up their home. They offer counseling to anyone you wants more information, so if you are interested in a reverse mortgage contact Frost Mortgage by calling 505-292-7200 or by coming in to have your questions answered in person.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Frost Mortgage