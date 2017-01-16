Firefighters rinvestigating northeast Albuquerque blaze

By Published: Updated:
stockimg smoke, generic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque firefighters are investigating after a fire at an Albuquerque multi-family condominium Monday evening.

The Albuquerque Fire Department says it happened on Racheleigh Road in northeast Albuquerque.

Firefighters say when they arrived, they saw black smoke and flames. They say they had the fire under control within about 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported, but AFD says about three-fourths of the home was damaged.

No further information is available at this time.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s