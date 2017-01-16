Firefighters rinvestigating northeast Albuquerque blaze

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque firefighters are investigating after a fire at an Albuquerque multi-family condominium Monday evening.

The Albuquerque Fire Department says it happened on Racheleigh Road in northeast Albuquerque.

Firefighters say when they arrived, they saw black smoke and flames. They say they had the fire under control within about 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported, but AFD says about three-fourths of the home was damaged.

No further information is available at this time.