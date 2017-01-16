Events scheduled to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrations will be held across the country and here in New Mexico to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday’s federal holiday commemorates the birthday of the late civil rights leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner.

In Albuquerque, Grant Chapel AME Church will celebrate the 21st commemorative breakfast for Doctor King.

New Mexico’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference will hold its seventh luncheon in Rio Rancho Monday afternoon also in honor of Dr. King.