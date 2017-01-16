Community Calendar: Martin Luther King Jr. Celebrations In The Duke City

Cathryn McGill, Founder and Director of the New Mexico Black History Organizing Committee, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to participate in some of the MLK events happening around the state and to the upcoming New Mexico Black History Festival happening in February.

From breakfast in the morning to lunch and speeches in the afternoon there are a number of ways to participate in the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The 6th Annual NM Black History Festival will take place throughout the month of February. All activities and events can be found online.

