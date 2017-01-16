Blake Swihart and Alex Bregman give back with Throw Cancer a Curve

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Fifth annual Throw Cancer a Curve Skills Camp was held on Sunday at Albuquerque Baseball Academy. Alex Bregman, Blake Swihart, Austin House, Scott Gracey, Wade Hinkle and Sam Wolff were some of the players in attendance on Sunday.

They were helping the kids with in-depth training and also having a lot of fun. The big reason for this skills camp is to help raise money for multiple cancer foundations. The Justin Solomon Medical Foundation, Faith Kuhn Medical Fund, and The Martin Romero Scholarship Fund were all benefited from this baseball camp, and according to Alex Bregman that is huge.

“Just the joy that we bring the families that are in need. We try and get a lot of money donated to them to be able to get them the best quality care in hospitals, that’s really what it’s all about,” said Houston Astro Alex Bregman.

“You know that’s what it is all about, we did stuff like this when we were younger, and to be able to come back and put on stuff like this for young kids trying to play and learn the game of baseball is special,” said Red Sox Catcher Blake Swihart.

Overall the camp raised around $9,000 on Sunday. It was a great event for an even greater cause.