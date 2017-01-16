BJ Penn Loses comeback bout with Yair Rodriguez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – BJ “The Prodigy” Penn,38, came out of a more than two-year retirement to train at Jackson Wink Academy here in Albuquerque and was the main event on UFC Fight Night 103 on Sunday night. He took on Yair Rodriguez who is no slouch, riding a seven-fight win streak, and an Ultimate Fighter Latin America winner.

Penn came out looking OK in this fight, as he pushed the fight into the clinch and landed a straight right, but Rodriguez would go on to dominate the whole way through. Penn was rocked with a plethora of shots in the first round, but he showed off that granite chin and remind in the fight.

His chin wouldn’t last long though as in the start of the second round Yair would connect with an up kick to Penn’s chin and follow it with a punch. Penn hit the canvas and would fight to remain in the fight.

Rodriguez would land multiple shots to BJ Penn’s face and body. Big John McCarthy would finally have to call it at the 24-second mark, giving Yair the TKO victory. A tough loss for the Hall of Famer BJ Penn. His MMA Record now drops to 16-11 overall and this loss also marks his 4th straight.