Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates National Mentoring Month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – January is National Mentoring Month and one organization wants to help the community give back in a fun and unique way that only involves giving just a little bit of time.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico (BBBS-CNM), the national largest donor and volunteer mentoring network, is celebrating National Mentoring Month to bring awareness on how important it is to mentor a child in need.

BBBS-CNM’s CEO Angela Reed Padilla, Mentor, Connie Yule, and Mentee, Jillian Guiles, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to discuss the program and its impact.

With only giving a little bit of time, mentors can help youth see their potential and help them reach goals that they might not have otherwise. A large number of New Mexican children live in poverty and regardless of their circumstances, mentors can help them set goals and achieve them by learning how to work hard. Mentors give the child the tools and guidance to help them become successful, but most importantly, friendship.

There are two different programs that future mentors can become involved with. The first is the Traditional Program. Mentors will be matched with a child from eight to 14 years old and that involves spending five to eight hours a month helping them. The second is the Mentor 2.0 program that is more academic focused. Mentors will be matched with a high school freshman and mentor them through graduation. This involves helping them reach their post-high school goals such as college, trade school, or getting a job.

