American Folk Square Dancing offers free classes in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s beneficial, inexpensive, and more importantly fun.

For the past 28 years, American Folk Square Dancing has given those who participate something to look forward to, cutting the rug with good old country folk from across the nation.

Dancers, Jim and Lynne Martel, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to demonstrate how to properly square dance and talk about the classes.

The inexpensive classes offer free trials to start. Every Friday in Belen, classes are held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and are free. Rio Rancho offers three free classes on Tuesday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and for those in Albuquerque, classes are held on various nights and times.

For those who can Do Si Do like champs, the Albuquerque Square Dance Center is hosting the State Festival on Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 14.

For more information, visit their website.