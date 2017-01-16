Albuquerque business competes with internet deals head on

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque business is taking on the internet and winning.

The owner of Sport Systems admits shoppers can often find items cheaper online, but he said he’s offering his customers a deal his online competitors can’t touch.

Like Scott Lardner, who walked into Sport Systems Monday with one thing in mind.

“I’ve been skiing on the same pair of boots for ten years and it was time for a new pair,” said Lardner.

He ended up leaving with much more than that.

“They did the thermal fitting for me, gave me a free lift ticket, and they’re going to take the boots and put them on the skis for me,” said Lardner.

Lardner got all of that on the house. That’s because online, the same pair of boots were $100 cheaper.

“So what we do is we add all kind of extra value, services like mounting the ski, doing a new ski tune up, free hot waxes for life,” said Owner of Sport Systems, Duane Kinsley.

Kinsley said he saw it all the time. People trying on clothes and equipment in his store, then going home and buying it cheaper online.

“They could get our service and their price and we were always losing,” said Kinsley.

So a year ago, he decided to take on the internet. He promised to beat any online price by pairing perks with sales.

“I found a deal on some inserts that were $17 cheaper and then they gave me a $20 pair of socks so it more than made up the cost,” said Anthony Box, customer.

If the customer doesn’t find the cheaper price themselves, Kinsley said all his employees are armed with iPads. He said they’re ready to find it for them just so they can then beat it.

“It’s been going really well for us this season,” said Sport System’s employee, William Zeila.

Kinsley said with his new marketing technique, his sales have gone up almost 50 percent in the last year.

“Everybody wins,” said Kinsley. “Except the internet guy, of course.”