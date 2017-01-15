Tattoo shop donates all proceeds to New Mexico Dream Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The tattoo guns were buzzing and people were excited about their new ink at Good Fortune Tattoo.

On Saturday they weren’t keeping a dime of their profits but in turn, giving what they made to the New Mexico Dream Center.

“Everything we’re raising here, we’re giving to them 100 percent,” said Stefonie Montoya who co-owns the shop with her husband.

The dream center is not yet built, but it would help people across Albuquerque, including the homeless population, human trafficking victims and those fighting addiction.

The creative minds behind the dream center plan to purchase the old Lovelace Medical Center on Gibson to build their facility.

“This is our city and we wanna take it back and help these people, rehabilitate them,” said Montoya.

That is why Good Fortune Tattoo joined forces with the dream center, giving tattoos ranging in price from $50 to $100.

“We have specific flash sheets for the artists that they’ve already drawn up,” said Montoya.

Some of the art to choose from, included floral pieces, and others with a New Mexican flare.

“You can get something to last a lifetime and feel good about it at the same time,” said Amanda Lindsey who got one of the charitable tattoos.

The lines were out the door all day, the owners said they started the tattoos for the dream center at noon, but said people were already lined up by 9 a.m.

“I think that 100 percent of the profit is going to it, it makes you feel good about yourself and what you’re doing,” said Amanda Apodaca who also got one of the tattoos.

Montoya and her husband said they were thrilled with the support and overwhelming turnout.

“It feels great to actually give back to the community.”