Police: Man beaten with hammer, found blood all over victim, walls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A break-in, a bloody attack with a hammer, and a scary promise he would quote “take out” Albuquerque Police Department officers if he were ever caught.

Police describe a bloody scene when they found the victim laying in his bed. They say 34-year-old Robert Torres hit his ex-girlfriend’s brother multiple times in the head with a hammer.

When APD responded to a call to an apartment complex on Academy Road in the Northeast last Saturday, they said it found blood everywhere. A

ccording to the criminal complaint, officers found a male victim laying in bed, blood all over his head and face, and “blood on his sheets and blankets, as well as blood on the wall.” When the accused attacker, Torres, was in court, the judge said the allegations are alarming.

“I do find probably cause,” said Judge Christine E. Rodriguez.

The victim told investigators he was sleeping when his younger sister’s ex-boyfriend, Torres, broke into his apartment and struck him in the head multiple times with a hammer.

“Mr. Torres does have a history of violence,” Background Services recommended in court.

A few days later, police received a recording of Torres who admitted to “beating John with a hammer”

“Recordings of him talking about taking out Albuquerque Police Department,” the State told the Judge in court.

Investigators said the recording also showed Torres was “planning on having a shootout with APD if they attempted to take him to jail.”

The victim told investigators he thinks Torres attacked him because Torres thinks the victim would introduce his younger sister to other men.

The victim’s older sister, who also lives in this apartment, told police she heard screaming, then saw Torres walking out of the apartment with a hammer in hand.

“You’re to avoid all contact with the alleged victim and any of the witnesses,” said Judge Rodriguez.

The victim is being treated at UNM Hospital.

Torres is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and drug possession.

At last check, Torres remains behind bars at MDC. The judge kept his bond high at $50,000 cash or surety.