New Mexico gets hit with rain and snow

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- It was a wet day across New Mexico, from heavy rain in Albuquerque, to snow in the Northern Mountains.

But although the rain put a damper in many people’s days, others braved the wet weather. “I’m allergic to snow, so as long as it’s not snowing, I’ll go out,” said Casey Krill, who was shopping in Nob Hill.

New Mexico Department of Transportation cameras showed images of roads snow packed at the Raton Pass, Glorietta, and in Santa Rosa. Near Clines Corners students from the New Mexico School for the Arts made a video showing the road conditions with snowy and icy roads.

The rain in Albuquerque fizzled out by mid day, leaving behind puddles. But earlier in the day Interstate was hit hard with downpour rain.

A spokesperson for NMDOT District 3, said crews worked through the night in Tijeras Canyon and said their main focus are the interstates, and once they’re clear they will focus on the secondary roads.

But they do urge that the roads are wet, so they drivers should take caution as the temperatures lower through the night.