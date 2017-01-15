Mayor on park wall-sitting ban: ‘Sit where you want’

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The mayor of Philadelphia is taking issue with a new rule banning people from sitting on walls in a park in a posh section of the city, saying his attitude is “Sit where you want.”

The group that manages Rittenhouse Square said Thursday’s ban followed complaints about pot smoking and vandalism.

The city decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana in 2014. A Facebook group organized a “Sit-On” protest for Tuesday.

The mayor said Saturday night in a post on Twitter that “the government is very large and at times things just get by you.”

He also asked people not to litter, write graffiti on the walls or, in his words, “smoke weed so obviously that you scare olds my age.” That last remark was accompanied by a smiley-face icon.