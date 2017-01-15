Man arrested accused of chasing woman with knife in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Police believe a man’s plans to do tattoo work led to a woman fighting to escape early Saturday morning.

22-year-old Jacob Lee is accused of chasing the alleged victim with a knife after both were drinking at his apartment on Menaul near Eubank.

The woman says Lee wouldn’t let her leave and was being aggressive. Eventually the woman made an escape, but she says Lee began chasing her with a knife.

APD caught up with Lee, who appeared to be drunk and arrested him.

Police say Lee tried to slip his handcuffs and swallowed the unknown item he used to do so.

Lee is held on a $2,500 bond.