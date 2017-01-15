Mail thieves strike twice in one Northwest Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mail theft, a federal offense, has taken place again in Northwest Albuquerque.

Cluster mail boxes were broken into on two streets, Bray and Alamogordo, and Western Breeze and Alamogordo.

A polite message posted on one damaged cluster mailbox by a concerned neighbor reads, “Please stop breaking into our mailbox.”

One neighbor said this is the second time in a year that this has occurred and she feels violated, especially with tax time coming up.

“There’s identify fraud everywhere. They have your first and last name, they have your address, and who knows what they’re going to do with it,” she said, asking that her name not be revealed.

U.S. Postal Inspectors have issued tips on preventing mail theft.