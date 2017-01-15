Lobo Women drop 2nd straight game on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Lobo Women’s Basketball Team was looking to bounce back from their first conference loss, hosting Colorado State on Saturday.

Things were back and forth early, but UNM seemed to have this Rams team tamed. They Led by 10 at the half, and started out the third quarter solid, but once CSU caught the 3-point fire things would go down quickly.

The Rams would hit 12 of 19 3-pointers in the second half, and the Lobos would go cold offensively in the 3rd and 4th quarters. 78-63 was the final.

“I mean we knew what they were doing and you know they made shots,” said UNM Women’s Coach Mike Bradbury. “They made corner threes, and they made a lot of them. I mean, we struggled again offensively the last two games we have been about as bad as you could be.”

Now 4-2 in conference play the Lobos will host Boise State next on Wednesday that game will tip off at 7 p.m.