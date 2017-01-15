Lobo Men’s Basketball snaps 3-game losing skid on the road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Men’s Basketball is now 10-8 overall and 3-3 in MW conference play, after defeating Colorado State 84-71 at their place.

University of New Mexico had four players finish in the double figures, with Elijah Brown leading the pack with a game high of 25 points. Tim Williams also had a quiet 15 point performance on Saturday afternoon, and how about the younger guys. Dane Kuiper and Dameon Jefferson would both have 10 points.

Finishing was the name of the game for this Lobo team that was on a 3 game losing skid, and after the game coach Craig Neal had this to say about his team.

“We have to finish out games and we did that tonight. I liked the way they fought back, and they followed the game plan,” said Coach Neal.

The Lobos will now hit the road yet again to take on MWC leading Boise State at their place on Tuesday. That game will tip off at 9 p.m. and will be shown on ESPN U.