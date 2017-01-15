Group gathers to speak out against plans to repeal Affordable Care Act

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Advocates pounded the pavement in northeast Albuquerque Sunday.

They gathered outside UNM Hospital to stand up for the 266-thousand New Mexicans that could potentially lose their healthcare.

The group told stories about the positive impact of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Arguing this is a lifeline for New Mexicans, U.S Rep Michelle Lujan Grisham says her republican colleagues in congress have no replacement plan.

On the other side of the aisle, New Mexico’s Republican Congressman Steve Pearce has said he’s working to reverse the government takeover of healthcare and support careful, specific legislation that will help you get affordable access to healthcare you need.