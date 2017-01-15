Chris’ Sunday Forecast

Rain and snow continue to fall across New Mexico today! Our storm continues to move through the region and it will be a soggy Sunday afternoon for most of the state. Albuquerque will continue to see all rain with temperatures staying fairly mild. Santa Fe will see rain for the first half of today before the rain changes over to snow later this afternoon in the Capitol City.

Winter Storm Warnings continue for the mountains of New Mexico. The highest elevations of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains could see 12″-18″ of snow with 4″-8″ in the Jemez and San Juan Mountains. 3″-6″ could fall around the Gila and in the Sacramentos.

While most areas away from the mountains will continue to see mostly rain, the Northeast could be an area that sees snow causing potential causing travel problems along the I-25 Corridor from the Glorieta Pass to Las Vegas and up to Raton.

Snow will continue to fall overnight across northern New Mexico Sunday night into Monday morning making for slick travel across the north to start the week. The snow will taper off across the north by Monday afternoon.

Another storm system could impact the state with more rain and snow next weekend. Stay with KRQE News 13 for more winter weather updates and download the KRQE Weather App to track the rain & snow this week!