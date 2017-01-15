Albuquerque man behind bars accused of Thanksgiving Day assault

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A Thanksgiving celebration-turned-ugly landed an Albuquerque man behind bars.

Authorities say back in November, 20-year-old Christopher Martinez, invited an acquaintance over for Thanksgiving.

Martinez and two other men are accused of forcing that man from his car near Atrisco Vista and Dennis Chavez.

Court documents reveal the victim waved down deputies shirtless and bleeding after he was robbed, shot at by Martinez and beaten by two other men.

Police tracked Martinez down Friday and booked him on various charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

His bond was set at 20-thousand.

No word of any other arrests.