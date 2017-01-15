Albuquerque man arrested after high speed chase in stolen SUV

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– He said he was sorry but that was only after his long, wild high-speed chase came to an end.

21-year-old Manuel Chavira faced a judge Sunday.

The dangerous drama all started near Los Padillas and Isleta Saturday afternoon when a deputy spotted an SUV driving fast.

An air unit tracked the SUV from above while it raced recklessly on Coors including packed I-MAX and Wal-Mart parking lots.

Authorities say Chavira also drove the wrong-way on Rio Bravo at 80 miles an hour.

The pursuit ended at the Drury Inn & Suites near I-25 and Jefferson where he ran and tried to hide in the 5th floor ceiling of the hotel.

Chavira told investigators he knew the SUV was stolen and he got it from a friend.

His bond has been set at $15,000.