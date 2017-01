ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An Albuquerque man accused of setting a fire at his ex-girlfriend’s house saw a judge Sunday.

Investigators say 18-year-old Miko Romero admitted to using gasoline to set her home on fire.

It happened on Monday near San Mateo and Montgomery.

Damage was estimated at $4,000.

Romero is free on bond on an arson charge.