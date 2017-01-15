2017 Joe Vivian Classic wraps up on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Volcano Vista High School was this year’s host of the Joe Vivian Wrestling Tournament. One of the state’s most prestigious tournaments of the year, and champions were crowned on Saturday night.

Here are the results:

106 LBS

1st Place – Marcus Santillanes of Volcano Vista HS

2nd Place – Adam Pena of Santa Fe

3rd Place – Frankie Baca of Del Norte

4th Place – Jonathan Romero of Capital

5th Place – Chris Walton of Albuquerque

6th Place – Shawn Martin of Carlsbad

113 LBS

1st Place – Mark Gonzales of Sandia

2nd Place – Isaac Beltran of Santa Fe

3rd Place – Joshua Vega of Volcano Vista HS

4th Place – Steven Sanchez of St Pius X

5th Place – Jondiego Archuleta of Valencia

6th Place – Mark Loera Jr of Cibola

120 LBS

1st Place – Sergio Arellano of Rio Grande

2nd Place – Isaac A Garcia of Manzano

3rd Place – Santiago Marquez of West Mesa

4th Place – Ivan Marquez of Santa Fe

5th Place – Chris Uecker of Valley

6th Place – Irven Delatorre of Cobre

126 LBS

1st Place – Matthew Petersen of La Cueva

2nd Place – Alejandro Gutierrez of Rio Grande

3rd Place – Sam Martinez of Santa Fe

4th Place – Manuel Robles of Volcano Vista HS

5th Place – Matthew Connelly of Cibola

6th Place – Roel Pavia of Albuquerque

132 LBS

1st Place – Jonathan Trujillo of Robertson

2nd Place – Alex Wisdom of Capital

3rd Place – Isaac Garcia of Manzano

4th Place – Alex Abeyta of Santa Fe

5th Place – Enrique Diaz of Miyamura

6th Place – Levi Whitley of Bloomfield

138 LBS

1st Place – Jose Tapia of Capital

2nd Place – Isidro Garcia of Manzano

3rd Place – Diego Pavia of St Pius X

4th Place – Traedan Allison of Farmington

5th Place – Dominic Smith of St. Michaels

6th Place – Dante Sparenberg of Hobbs

145 LBS

1st Place – Justin Wood of Carlsbad

2nd Place – Tristan Trujillo of Robertson

3rd Place – Emilio Marquez of Las Cruces

4th Place – Chris Robinson of Belen

5th Place – Francisco Alvarez of Farmington

6th Place – Jorge Lopez of Valencia

152 LBS

1st Place – Isaiah Martinez of Santa Fe

2nd Place – Richard Gallegos of Eldorado

3rd Place – Ruben Gonzales of Las Cruces

4th Place – Dylan Metz of La Cueva

5th Place – Julian Barros of Del Norte

6th Place – Francisco Gomez of Rio Grande

160 LBS

1st Place – Jeramie Flores of Belen

2nd Place – Dino Mulay of Rio Grande

3rd Place – Isaac Estrada of Valley

4th Place – Noah Woisin of La Cueva

5th Place – Jacob Jiron of Capital

6th Place – Jacob Grobecker of Volcano Vista HS

170 LBS

1st Place – Richard Govea of Volcano Vista HS

2nd Place – Damin Valenzuela of Manzano

3rd Place – Lano Luna of Belen

4th Place – Zach Jacquez of Santa Fe

5th Place – Thielan (T.J.) Kim of Albuquerque Academy

6th Place – David Marquez of Albuquerque

182 LBS

1st Place – Joey Castillo of Las Cruces

2nd Place – Rowdy Robinson of Belen

3rd Place – Jace Torrez of Manzano

4th Place – Mitchell Nunez of Albuquerque Academy

5th Place – Robbie Jaramillo of Valencia

6th Place – Pete Aragon of Robertson

195 LBS

1st Place – Josh Woisin of La Cueva

2nd Place – Mateo Messer of Carlsbad

3rd Place – Julian Brittain of St. Michaels

4th Place – Nathan Trujillo of Volcano Vista HS

5th Place – Julian Sanchez of Capital

6th Place – Matthew Torres of Rio Grande

220 LBS

1st Place – Dylan Kuhn of Hobbs

2nd Place – Michael DeHerrera of Bloomfield

3rd Place – Isaac Martinez of Volcano Vista HS

4th Place – DJ Mcdowell of La Cueva

5th Place – jaron markland of Belen

6th Place – Manuel Carrillo of Capital

285 LBS

1st Place – Estevan Chavez of Belen

2nd Place – CJ Rodriquez of La Cueva

3rd Place – Benny Hernandez of Las Cruces

4th Place – Devin Gonzales of West Mesa

5th Place – Emilio Valdez of Onate

6th Place – Babatunde Okundaye of Robertson

TEAM Final: Volcano Vista wins the overall team title with 181.5 points beating out 2nd place La Cueva by just 1.5 points.