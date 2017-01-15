2017 Joe Vivian Classic wraps up on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Volcano Vista High School was this year’s host of the Joe Vivian Wrestling Tournament. One of the state’s most prestigious tournaments of the year, and champions were crowned on Saturday night.
Here are the results:
106 LBS
1st Place – Marcus Santillanes of Volcano Vista HS
2nd Place – Adam Pena of Santa Fe
3rd Place – Frankie Baca of Del Norte
4th Place – Jonathan Romero of Capital
5th Place – Chris Walton of Albuquerque
6th Place – Shawn Martin of Carlsbad
113 LBS
1st Place – Mark Gonzales of Sandia
2nd Place – Isaac Beltran of Santa Fe
3rd Place – Joshua Vega of Volcano Vista HS
4th Place – Steven Sanchez of St Pius X
5th Place – Jondiego Archuleta of Valencia
6th Place – Mark Loera Jr of Cibola
120 LBS
1st Place – Sergio Arellano of Rio Grande
2nd Place – Isaac A Garcia of Manzano
3rd Place – Santiago Marquez of West Mesa
4th Place – Ivan Marquez of Santa Fe
5th Place – Chris Uecker of Valley
6th Place – Irven Delatorre of Cobre
126 LBS
1st Place – Matthew Petersen of La Cueva
2nd Place – Alejandro Gutierrez of Rio Grande
3rd Place – Sam Martinez of Santa Fe
4th Place – Manuel Robles of Volcano Vista HS
5th Place – Matthew Connelly of Cibola
6th Place – Roel Pavia of Albuquerque
132 LBS
1st Place – Jonathan Trujillo of Robertson
2nd Place – Alex Wisdom of Capital
3rd Place – Isaac Garcia of Manzano
4th Place – Alex Abeyta of Santa Fe
5th Place – Enrique Diaz of Miyamura
6th Place – Levi Whitley of Bloomfield
138 LBS
1st Place – Jose Tapia of Capital
2nd Place – Isidro Garcia of Manzano
3rd Place – Diego Pavia of St Pius X
4th Place – Traedan Allison of Farmington
5th Place – Dominic Smith of St. Michaels
6th Place – Dante Sparenberg of Hobbs
145 LBS
1st Place – Justin Wood of Carlsbad
2nd Place – Tristan Trujillo of Robertson
3rd Place – Emilio Marquez of Las Cruces
4th Place – Chris Robinson of Belen
5th Place – Francisco Alvarez of Farmington
6th Place – Jorge Lopez of Valencia
152 LBS
1st Place – Isaiah Martinez of Santa Fe
2nd Place – Richard Gallegos of Eldorado
3rd Place – Ruben Gonzales of Las Cruces
4th Place – Dylan Metz of La Cueva
5th Place – Julian Barros of Del Norte
6th Place – Francisco Gomez of Rio Grande
160 LBS
1st Place – Jeramie Flores of Belen
2nd Place – Dino Mulay of Rio Grande
3rd Place – Isaac Estrada of Valley
4th Place – Noah Woisin of La Cueva
5th Place – Jacob Jiron of Capital
6th Place – Jacob Grobecker of Volcano Vista HS
170 LBS
1st Place – Richard Govea of Volcano Vista HS
2nd Place – Damin Valenzuela of Manzano
3rd Place – Lano Luna of Belen
4th Place – Zach Jacquez of Santa Fe
5th Place – Thielan (T.J.) Kim of Albuquerque Academy
6th Place – David Marquez of Albuquerque
182 LBS
1st Place – Joey Castillo of Las Cruces
2nd Place – Rowdy Robinson of Belen
3rd Place – Jace Torrez of Manzano
4th Place – Mitchell Nunez of Albuquerque Academy
5th Place – Robbie Jaramillo of Valencia
6th Place – Pete Aragon of Robertson
195 LBS
1st Place – Josh Woisin of La Cueva
2nd Place – Mateo Messer of Carlsbad
3rd Place – Julian Brittain of St. Michaels
4th Place – Nathan Trujillo of Volcano Vista HS
5th Place – Julian Sanchez of Capital
6th Place – Matthew Torres of Rio Grande
220 LBS
1st Place – Dylan Kuhn of Hobbs
2nd Place – Michael DeHerrera of Bloomfield
3rd Place – Isaac Martinez of Volcano Vista HS
4th Place – DJ Mcdowell of La Cueva
5th Place – jaron markland of Belen
6th Place – Manuel Carrillo of Capital
285 LBS
1st Place – Estevan Chavez of Belen
2nd Place – CJ Rodriquez of La Cueva
3rd Place – Benny Hernandez of Las Cruces
4th Place – Devin Gonzales of West Mesa
5th Place – Emilio Valdez of Onate
6th Place – Babatunde Okundaye of Robertson
TEAM Final: Volcano Vista wins the overall team title with 181.5 points beating out 2nd place La Cueva by just 1.5 points.