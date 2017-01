ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies have been called out to an accident involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening near Rio Bravo and La Junta.

The pedestrian has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

BCSO says alcohol does not appear to be a factor at this time.

Drivers can expect delays and should avoid the area if possible.

KRQE will provide updates as information is made available.