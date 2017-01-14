SpaceX launch places satellites in orbit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — SpaceX says its first launch of a Falcon 9 rocket since a fiery September accident has successfully placed a constellation of satellites in orbit.

The two-stage rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, at 9:54 a.m. Saturday to place 10 satellites into orbit for Iridium Communications Inc.

SpaceX officials say they took corrective action on all possible causes of the Sept. 1 accident that destroyed a Falcon 9 and a satellite on a Florida launch pad.

The return to flight is an important step for SpaceX, a California-based company that has about 70 launches in line, worth more than $10 billion.