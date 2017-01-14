Immigrant groups join Martin Luther King Jr. march Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As hundreds marched in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Saturday morning, a group joining their movement had their own message.

Members of the local immigrant community say they want to show they’re ready to fight against President-Elect Donald Trump’s promises of deportation.

“This comes from the ideology that Martin Luther King taught in the movement,” Josue De Luna said. “Right now we are starting to mobilize our youth because we know definitely that fear is not something we want in our community,” he said.

De Luna is protected from deportation under President Obama’s program referred to as DACA.

He is also able to legally work.

But campaign promises from President-Elect Donald Trump to do away with DACA have left many beneficiaries in limbo.

“I think if that point comes that they’ll take way DACA, it’ll put more barriers for me to achieve my academic goals and career goals,” De Luna said.

According to the U.S. Citizens and Immigration Services, more than 10,000 young people in New Mexico have DACA.

“We definitely want to push our legislators to pass policies that will protect our communities,” Lilia Roman Mijares said.

“We want to send a strong message not only nationally but locally about what kind of city we want to live in,” Rachel LaZar, with El Centro De Igualidad y Derechos said.

Advocates say they want to push for more sanctuary-like policies around New Mexico, like in Santa Fe, where police won’t check the immigration status of low level offenders or hand over suspects to immigration officials.

Albuquerque did away with its sanctuary status in 2010 soon after Mayor Richard Berry took office.

Just this week, a big grant is helping launch the New Mexico Immigration Corps, a group of lawyers and paralegals that’ll go into communities around he state and provide legal support.

New Mexico Immigration Corps includes a partnership with the University of New Mexico Law School.