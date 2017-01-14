Chris’ Saturday Forecast

Rain and snow will be on the increase by this evening across New Mexico! Winter Storm Warnings are up for most of New Mexico’s high terrain from Saturday night into Monday afternoon for several inches of snow. Most of the ski resorts will have the shot to pick up a foot or more of snow from tonight into early Monday.

Snow levels are going to be pretty high to start with most areas that see snow tonight being above 8,000 to 9,000 feet before the snow levels lower on Sunday afternoon. Valley locations will see rain and even thunderstorms this afternoon and for most of Sunday as temperatures will be warmer than average this weekend keeping the precip in the form of rain.

Overnight tonight into early Monday morning looks to be the most active time frame for rain and snow across the state before the activity starts to wind down on Monday afternoon.

Stay with KRQE News 13 for more winter weather updates throughout the weekend and be sure to download the KRQE Weather App.