Albuquerque Police arrest attempted murder suspect after 6 hour standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An attempted-murder suspect is behind bars after a 6-hour standoff in the Foothills.

It started around 9:30 Saturday morning near Juan Tabo and Blue Ribbon just south of I-40.

Neighbors were advised to take shelter in their homes as SWAT negotiators worked to get 57-year-old Michael Ostermann to come out of a house.

After hours of negotiation APD took Ostermann into custody.

News 13 first told you about Ostermann back in November, when police say he drove into a man’s mailbox near the fairgrounds. APD says he then hit that man with his car after the man confronted him.

Court records show he was originally released on bond, then an arrest warrant was issued when he failed to show up for court.