Albuquerque man arrested after child is rushed to hospital with severe burns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A one-year-old boy rushed to ICU will never be the same after scalding injuries peeled off his skin.

18-year-old Michael Prudhomme is charged with child abuse with great bodily harm.

The child’s mom said Prudhomme was caring for the baby at an apartment near Central and Western Skies.

The boy was rushed to Lovelace Women’s Hospital with severe burns to his face, scalp and neck in November.

Police say when they tried to question Prudhomme, he said he was going to park the car, but took off instead.

A warrant was issued with court documents revealing horrific details.

The report states, “Forced immersion of this child’s head under hot flowing liquid lead to extensive burns that are excruciatingly painful and will likely leave permanent scarring.”

With two other pending criminal cases the judge set his bond at $50,000.