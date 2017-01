ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Comic Con fans, listen up. This weekend is the Albuquerque Comic Con.

Some special guests include Ralph Macchio from Karate Kid, pro wrestler Ric Flair, and former Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell.

Vendors will also be selling collectibles and memorabilia.

It takes place at the Albuquerque Convention Center from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday.