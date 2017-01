ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An Albuquerque man is behind bars accused of setting a parole office on fire.

According to a criminal complaint 22-year-old Adrian Chavez used a Bic lighter to burn the wall inside the lobby of the downtown Albuquerque Probation and Parole Offices.

Authorities say he left more than $500 in damage.

Chavez is now facing arson charges.

He’s being held on a $7,500 bond.